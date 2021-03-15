Possible infrastructure projects on Menomonie Street

UPDATE: EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Plan Commission voted to approve the creations of a tax incremental district, or TID, along Menomonie Street.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As plans for the Sonnentag Complex on Menomonie Street continue, city officials are trying to be proactive and look for ways to handle the potential spike in foot and vehicle traffic.

At Monday night's Eau Claire Plan Commission meeting, officials will vote on whether to create a tax incremental district, or TID, along Menomonie Street.

City leaders expect new developments will go up in that area because of the new event center.

The property taxes off those new developments could help pay back the city for various planned infrastructure, including widening Menomonie Street to accommodate more turn lanes, installing a tunnel underneath the street for bicyclists and pedestrians to replace the at-grade trail crossing that's currently there, and adding a computerized payment system to the city parking lot west of the Menard Tennis Center.

That parking lot is currently free.

"We also anticipate that a new hotel may be constructed in the area and that other retail uses such as restaurants may also develop to support and provide food and drink to people attending events at the event center," said Jay Winzenz, finance director for the city of Eau Claire.

They are also thinking about adding a bus shelter for riders waiting for the bus.

In the agenda packet, city officials say, "The overall TIF District should be able to recover all costs by the year 2040, or 16 tax years after the last development."

If the Eau Claire Plan Commission decides this fits with the city's Comprehensive Plan and approves the tax increment district, the item next goes to the city council for a public hearing and vote.

Then the matter would go back to a joint review board comprised of overlying tax jurisdictions, including representatives from the city, county, CVTC and Eau Claire Area School District for final approval.