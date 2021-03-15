Osseo-area man dies in car fire

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A man from rural Osseo died on Monday morning when the car he was driving caught fire and burned.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office was called to the area of County Road NN near Sieg Road in the township of Otter Creek for a car fire at 9:24 a.m. Monday.

When firefighters and deputies got there, they found a man, 67, dead in the driver's seat.

Authorities believe the man had a medical emergency that caused him to go off the road and into the ditch. The grass and weeds caught fire from the exhaust and the car started on fire.