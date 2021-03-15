NWS seeking additional weather observers in western Wisconsin

(WQOW) - The National Weather Service is looking for more weather observers in western Wisconsin, and you can be one of them.

If you like keeping track of the weather, or have ever wanted a backyard rain gauge, consider joining the Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network, known as CoCoRaHS.

This program is important because it helps the NWS give you better information. The National Weather Service uses reports from CoCoRaHS observers of rain, snow, hail, flooding, drought conditions, and storm damage in its maps and models, and your reports can even help with issuing severe weather warnings.



Observing program leader Michelle Margraf said the more observers they can get, the better, because weather and precipitation amounts can change a lot over just a short distance. Plus, not every observer is able to send in reports every day.

"We're able to get a much clearer understanding of the weather's impact, the more reports that we have," said Margraf. "It's similar to when you're drawing a picture. The more pixels that you have in the picture, the sharper the image is."

There are areas of western Wisconsin that have especially large gaps in coverage. They include north and east of Chippewa Falls, and east of Eau Claire, especially in Clark County. Other gaps include eastern Pierce County and St. Croix County, as shown by the map of rain reports from last week in the image below.

Joining the network is simple, and no prior experience is required.

All an observer needs to do is measure precipitation and report it to the network, which is available online to the general public along with NWS Meteorologists.

Margraf emphasizes you can participate whenever it works for you.

"The wonderful thing about CoCoRaHS is it's very flexible," Margraf said. "We have some people that report every single day year-round, some that report just during the rain season, and some that are event reporters when a significant event occurs."

To sign up, fill out this simple application.

It does require you to purchase a standardized rain gauge available here. It is on sale (as of March 15) for $32.75.

If you would like to support this cause but are unable to dedicate the time each day, there is a way to sponsor one for a school. Information on how to sponsor are available here.

Participating in CoCoRaHS is a great compliment to STEM education. There are even lesson plans online for teachers or parents to follow along with their kids.