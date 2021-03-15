North criticizes US-South Korean drills before allies meet

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has criticized United States and South Korea for continuing their military exercises. Kim Yo Jong’s statement was the North’s first official comment directed at the Biden administration. She said the new administration shouldn’t provoke the North if it wants a “good night’s sleep for the next four years.” As for South Korea, she said the North would consider abandoning a 2018 bilateral agreement on reducing military tensions if it concluded it had no reason to continue cooperating. Her statement was issued as two senior U.S. officials arrived in Asia to talk to U.S. allies Japan and South Korea.