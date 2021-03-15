No new COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin as EC County hits case goal

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Zero Wisconsin residents died from COVID-19 in the latest report put out by the state DHS. That news comes as Eau Claire's average caseload drops below its goal for the first time in almost half a year.

Statewide, 294 COVID-19 cases were added bringing the tally to 569,932 positive tests. No new deaths were reported which means 6,536 Wisconsin residents have died from COVID-19.

In Eau Claire County, five cases were reported on Monday. On Friday, Eau Claire County's seven-day case average dropped below the goal of 10 for the first time since late August. That number sits at 7.3 cases. It peaked at 207 in late November. The county remains at 106 deaths.

Chippewa County added four cases on Monday for a total of 7,120. Ninety-three county residents have died. The seven-day average for new daily cases is 5.4.

Dunn County added three new cases on Monday for a total of 4,300. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

