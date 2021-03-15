New wave of bars creates buzz without the booze

Alcohol-free bars are opening around the world amid a growing number of people exploring sobriety. Abstinence challenges like Dry January and a growing interest in health and wellness are behind the trend. Alcohol still far outsells low- and no-alcohol drinks but one expert notes that global consumption of low- and no-alcohol beer, wine and spirits is growing two to three times faster than overall alcohol consumption. There are also more options on the shelves, from alcohol-free gin, tequila and whiskey to alcohol-free beer from big names like Budweiser.