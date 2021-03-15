‘My legs were shaking’: elderly Spaniards thrilled to go out

MADRID (AP) — A group of elderly Spaniards left their care home for the first time in many months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The surprise destination for their Monday outing left them gaping at breath-taking views over Madrid from a glass bridge 100 meters (330 feet) above the city street. Recent vaccinations meant the group of 20 could finally leave the confines of their care home, though precautions were in place. The residents from homes run by the religious organization Messengers for Peace knew they were going for a trip Monday. They just didn’t know where, and the excitement was palpable. An 85-year-old said when he left the home, “my legs were shaking because it’s been so long.”