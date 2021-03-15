Mother nature pauses spring with heavy, wet snow

Mother nature put spring in the back seat and gave Old Man Winter another opportunity to bring us snow.

Temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 30s across the valley Monday with wind chills in the 20s. Winds will be out of the east at 10 to 20 mph and gusts may climb over 30 mph.

Snowfall will work its way across the Mississippi River through mid-morning and by early to mid afternoon we'll see flakes begin in the Eau Claire area.

The heaviest snowfall will be during the evening commute, when reduced visibility and slippery roads will be the worst. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Buffalo and Trempealeau County from 10 am to 7 pm for that reason.

Snowfall amounts will vary greatly with this storm. In fact, the gradient of heavy snow to light snowfall amounts will be within a few county lines.

Northern counties will see anywhere from a trace to 2'' of snowfall. Around the Eau Claire area, 1 to 2 inches looks likely with totals increasing towards 4'' down into the advisory area. Some spots in southern Minnesota may see north of 6 to 8 inches.

The snow will end by early Tuesday but the cloud cover sticks around. Temperatures will get back above freezing Tuesday so we'll keep melting whatever snow we get. It won't likely last through the weekend when temperatures climb back to the 50s.