Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Blake 4, Totino-Grace 2
Champlin Park 3, Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 1
Grand Rapids 4, Duluth Denfeld 1
Lake of the Woods 3, Park Rapids 1
North Shore Storm 1, Duluth Marshall 0
Osseo 7, Spring Lake Park 6
St. Thomas Academy 3, Mahtomedi 0
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Fairmont 7, Benson 0
International Falls 4, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2
Littlefork-Big Falls 2, Silver Bay 0
Mahtomedi 3, North/Tartan Co-op 0
Simley 3, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 0
Windom 3, Worthington 1
