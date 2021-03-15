Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

10:55 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Blake 4, Totino-Grace 2

Champlin Park 3, Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 1

Grand Rapids 4, Duluth Denfeld 1

Lake of the Woods 3, Park Rapids 1

North Shore Storm 1, Duluth Marshall 0

Osseo 7, Spring Lake Park 6

St. Thomas Academy 3, Mahtomedi 0

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Fairmont 7, Benson 0

International Falls 4, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2

Littlefork-Big Falls 2, Silver Bay 0

Mahtomedi 3, North/Tartan Co-op 0

Simley 3, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 0

Windom 3, Worthington 1

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

