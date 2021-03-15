Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Big Lake 69, Monticello 65
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 58, Barnesville 45
Duluth East 78, Hermantown 42
Heritage Christian Academy 68, Hope Academy 64
Hinckley-Finlayson 51, Isle 47
Kaleidoscope Charter 85, Metro Schools College Prep 70
Mahnomen/Waubun 74, NCEUH 34
Pequot Lakes 81, Pillager 41
St. Paul Highland Park 66, St. Paul Central 53
Tartan 67, Hill-Murray 36
Class 3A=
Section 3=
Play-In=
Bloomington Kennedy 70, St. Paul Harding 37
Class 2A=
Section 6=
Play-In=
Maple Lake 45, Holdingford 44
St. Cloud Cathedral 59, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 31
Section 8=
First Round=
Roseau 74, Crookston 65
Staples-Motley 70, Menahga 51
Class 1A=
Section 3=
Dawson-Boyd 70, Canby 53
Edgerton 59, Adrian 54
Wabasso def. Yellow Medicine East, forfeit
Section 5=
First Round=
Bertha-Hewitt 49, Laporte 34
McGregor 46, Cromwell 43
Swanville 66, Onamia 30
Section 6=
First Round=
Brandon-Evansville 55, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 31
Play-In=
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 71, Ortonville 33
Section 8=
First Round=
Ada-Borup 78, Kittson County Central 28
Clearbrook-Gonvick 85, Lake of the Woods 40
Sacred Heart 97, Climax/Fisher 57
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cass Lake-Bena 74, Mountain Iron-Buhl 64
Columbia Heights 51, Minneapolis Southwest 43
Crosby-Ironton 76, Detroit Lakes 58
Esko 67, Two Harbors 42
Frazee 39, Wadena-Deer Creek 35
Grand Rapids 71, Hermantown 45
Simley 51, Tartan 28
Class 2A=
Section 8=
Play-In=
Warroad 46, Bagley 30
Class 1A=
Section 3=
Play-In=
Yellow Medicine East 76, Dawson-Boyd 11
Section 5=
Play-In=
Barnum 65, McGregor 47
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 81, Laporte 7
Upsala 61, Isle 27
Verndale 47, Bertha-Hewitt 44
Section 6=
First Round=
Ada-Borup 69, Rothsay 60
Hillcrest Lutheran 67, Park Christian 29
Ortonville 47, Ashby 31
Section 7=
First Round=
Littlefork-Big Falls def. Silver Bay, forfeit
