Monday’s Scores

New
11:44 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Big Lake 69, Monticello 65

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 58, Barnesville 45

Duluth East 78, Hermantown 42

Heritage Christian Academy 68, Hope Academy 64

Hinckley-Finlayson 51, Isle 47

Kaleidoscope Charter 85, Metro Schools College Prep 70

Mahnomen/Waubun 74, NCEUH 34

Pequot Lakes 81, Pillager 41

St. Paul Highland Park 66, St. Paul Central 53

Tartan 67, Hill-Murray 36

Class 3A=

Section 3=

Play-In=

Bloomington Kennedy 70, St. Paul Harding 37

Class 2A=

Section 6=

Play-In=

Maple Lake 45, Holdingford 44

St. Cloud Cathedral 59, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 31

Section 8=

First Round=

Roseau 74, Crookston 65

Staples-Motley 70, Menahga 51

Class 1A=

Section 3=

Dawson-Boyd 70, Canby 53

Edgerton 59, Adrian 54

Wabasso def. Yellow Medicine East, forfeit

Section 5=

First Round=

Bertha-Hewitt 49, Laporte 34

McGregor 46, Cromwell 43

Swanville 66, Onamia 30

Section 6=

First Round=

Brandon-Evansville 55, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 31

Play-In=

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 71, Ortonville 33

Section 8=

First Round=

Ada-Borup 78, Kittson County Central 28

Clearbrook-Gonvick 85, Lake of the Woods 40

Sacred Heart 97, Climax/Fisher 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cass Lake-Bena 74, Mountain Iron-Buhl 64

Columbia Heights 51, Minneapolis Southwest 43

Crosby-Ironton 76, Detroit Lakes 58

Esko 67, Two Harbors 42

Frazee 39, Wadena-Deer Creek 35

Grand Rapids 71, Hermantown 45

Simley 51, Tartan 28

Class 2A=

Section 8=

Play-In=

Warroad 46, Bagley 30

Class 1A=

Section 3=

Play-In=

Yellow Medicine East 76, Dawson-Boyd 11

Section 5=

Play-In=

Barnum 65, McGregor 47

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 81, Laporte 7

Upsala 61, Isle 27

Verndale 47, Bertha-Hewitt 44

Section 6=

First Round=

Ada-Borup 69, Rothsay 60

Hillcrest Lutheran 67, Park Christian 29

Ortonville 47, Ashby 31

Section 7=

First Round=

Littlefork-Big Falls def. Silver Bay, forfeit



Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

