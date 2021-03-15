Minnesota, Richard Pitino part ways

MINNEAPOLIS (WQOW) - Richard Pitino will not return as head coach of Minnesota Gophers men's basketball, the University of Minnesota announced Monday.

"I recently met with Richard and told him that we were moving in a different direction. Richard is a tremendous person and coach, and I want to thank him, Jill and their family for their commitment to Minnesota. We wish them well in their next endeavor," Gophers athletics director Mark Coyle said in a release.

"Decisions like this are never easy, but after evaluating this season and the previous eight years of our program under Richard, it is clear to me that new leadership is needed," Coyle said. "We have one of the best practice facilities in the nation, a historic competition venue and a state that produces top-caliber talent. This is an extremely attractive job, and we will immediately start a nationwide search for our next head coach."

Pitino led Minnesota to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in eight seasons. The Gophers finished 14-15 this season.