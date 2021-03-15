Meet Analiese Gregory, a chef who fishes, forages and hunts

NEW YORK (AP) — Analiese Gregory is a chef who knows first-hand where her ingredients come from. Usually, it’s her hand. Gregory lives on the wild and biodiverse Australian island of Tasmania. She might be found diving for abalone one day or hunting deer the next. Gregory is offering a view of rugged life at the bottom of the world with a cookbook called “How Wild Things Are.” It’s loaded with striking images of the chef herself cooking dishes at a campsite or a rocky shoreline. The recipes reflect Gregory’s fascinating mix of refined, European-trained fine dining skills and her knack for marrying them with the freshest ingredients of New Zealand and Australia.