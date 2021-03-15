Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

BERLIN (WQOW) - Germany, France and Italy on Monday became the latest countries to suspend use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients.

The company and European regulators have said there is no evidence the shot is to blame. Germany's health minister said the decision was taken on the advice of the country's vaccine authority, which called for further investigation into seven reported cases of clots in the brains of people who had been vaccinated.

French President Emmanuel Macron said his country would likewise take the precautionary step of suspending the vaccine's use. Macron told a news conference that French authorities have decided to suspend shots at least until Tuesday afternoon.

According to ABC News, the vaccine has received emergency clearance from the World Health Organization and European Union but not from the United States.

ABC News says there are more than 10 million doses of the vaccine in the U.S. to be used if clearance is given.

“We want to be oversupplied and overprepared,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

AstraZeneca said earlier this month it should have about 30 million doses available for the U.S. by the end of March and another 20 million in April.

