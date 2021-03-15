Japan, US to share China concern as ministers meet in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan are to discuss their concern over China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as the President Joe Biden’s administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are to hold so-called “two plus two” security talks with Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi. They are also expected to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, as well as the nuclear threat posed by North Korea.