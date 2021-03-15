Jackson County man arrested for OWI, crashing on train tracks

Jackson County - An Alma Center man was arrested for a crash on US Hwy 12/27 in the Town of Adams on Saturday, March 13.

Jessie Hoff of Alma Center drove off the road and over train tracks causing the car to rest on its side, trapping him inside. An incoming train was able to stop within a mile of the crash site and the Black River Falls Fire Department was able to get him out of the vehicle safely.

Hoff was cited for his 4th OWI, open intoxicants and failure to keep vehicle under control.