Hoff scores in OT, UW-River Falls takes game 1 of O’Brien Cup finals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Callie Hoff scored the game-winning goal 21 seconds into overtime and the UW-River Falls women's hockey team took the opening game of the O'Brien Cup finals with a 3-2 win on Monday.

The best-of-three series will continue Wednesday at Hunt Arena in River Falls. Game 3 will be Friday at Hobbs Ice Arena if UW-Eau Claire wins on Wednesday.

Another awesome chapter added to the @UWECWhockey - @UWRFHockey series! Very excited for game 2 Wednesday and can’t wait to go back into battle with this family!!!! We’re gonna do everything we can to bring this back to @UWEauClaire for a game 3 on Friday!!#OurPride💙💛🏒💪😎 — Erik Strand (@CoachErikStrand) March 16, 2021

UW-Eau Claire's Emma Peterson opened the scoring with a goal in the first period.

The Falcons responded with a goal from Sam Young at the 11:59 mark.

The Blugolds regained the lead on a power play goal from Maddy Jablonski 53 seconds into the second period. She was assisted by Samantha Scherling and Bree Osborne.

UW-River Falls answered with a power play goal of its own in the final minute of the period as Abigail Stow scored.

After a scoreless third period, Hoff beat Blugolds netminder Stephanie Martin to give the Falcons a 1-0 series lead.

Martin finished with 25 saves. Falcons goalie Jordan O'Connor had 21 saves.