Head of junior party in Spanish coalition gov’t stands down

MADRID (AP) — The leader of the junior party in Spain’s coalition government says he is leaving the Cabinet to run for regional office. Pablo Iglesias, who took the left-wing Unidas Podemos (United We Can) party into government 15 months ago with the Socialist party, is proposing Yolanda Díaz, currently Spain’s Labor Minister, to take his place as deputy prime minister in charge of social rights. Iglesias said Monday he had informed Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of his decision to stand in upcoming elections for the Madrid regional government. Sánchez made no immediate comment.