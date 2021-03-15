Group reports health facilities looted in Ethiopia’s Tigray

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Doctors Without Borders says health facilities have been “looted, vandalized and destroyed in a deliberate and widespread attack on health care” in Ethiopia’s embattled region of Tigray. The humanitarian group reported Monday that nearly 70% of 106 health facilities surveyed from mid-December to early March had been looted and over 30% had been damaged. It said only 13% were functioning normally. The findings deepen concern for the wellbeing of Tigray’s 6 million people. Fighting persists as government forces and their allies hunt down the region’s fugitive leaders.