Germantown’s Arnold is AP Player of Year; Siska top coach

Kamorea “KK” Arnold delivered for Germantown this season, with an outstanding sophomore year that also made her a unanimous choice as The Associated Press player of the year in girls’ basketball. The award for the 5-foot-9 point guard is voted on by prep sports journalists from around Wisconsin. Arnold showed an improved version of herself while leading the Warhawks to their first state championship. Meanwhile, Lake Mills coach Brandon Siska was named top coach after his L-Cats won the Division 3 state championship by beating top-ranked and previously undefeated La Crosse Aquinas.