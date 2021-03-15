Former TV presenter puts race on Dutch political agenda

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A former television presenter who is arguably the best-known Black Dutch woman is leading a small party that wants to put ending racial inequality front and center on the political stage before and after the Netherlands’ general election. Sylvana Simons is campaigning on a platform of what she calls radical equality. In this nation, long considered a beacon of free-thinking tolerance, institutional racism has become a theme. That is due mainly to an increasingly polarized national discourse touching on issues including the divisive traditional children’s character of Black Pete and racial profiling.