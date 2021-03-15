Extent of COVID-19 vaccine waste remains largely unknown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As millions continue to wait their turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, many have watched in dismay as small but steady amounts of the precious doses have gone to waste across the country. It’s a heartbreaking reality that experts acknowledge was always likely to occur. However, pinning down just how many of the life-saving vials have been tossed remains largely unknown despite assurance from many local officials the number remains low. The federal government has yet to release figures shedding insight on the extent of the issue, though officials have promised that may change soon as more data is collected from the states.