EXPLAINER: What is the impact of racially diverse juries?

CHICAGO (AP) — Questions around race have been central to the murder case against the former Minneapolis police officer who leaned on George Floyd’s neck while the Black man pleaded for air. Scholars, courts and legal groups have increasingly advocated for greater jury diversity, arguing, that by almost every metric, they make for better juries. Of the six men and three women selected through Monday for Derek Chauvin’s jury, five are white, one is multiracial, two are Black and one is Hispanic. They range in age from their 20s to their 50s.