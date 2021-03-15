Ex-Mali coup leader won’t stand trial for 2012 killings

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — An appeals court in Mali has ruled that the man behind the country’s 2012 coup will no longer face criminal charges. Gen. Amadou Haya Sanogo had been accused of 21 soldiers killed after a failed counter-coup that same year. The association of victim’s families declined to comment on the decision, which follows a 2018 law aimed at fostering reconciliation in Mali. The Malian government has said it will compensate the victims’ families with housing and financial reparations based on the victim’s rank, ranging from 15 million CFA ($27,285) to 40 million CFA ($72,760). The victims’ minor children will also be considered wards of the state under the deal.