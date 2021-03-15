Eau Claire Plan Commission reviews comprehensive plan, supports Carson Park master plan

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Plan Commission reviewed its comprehensive plan Monday, including plans for transportation, parks, urban design, housing, downtown development, community facilities and more.



Several notable projects are included within the plan, including restoring or reconstructing the Dewey Street bridge, assisting with Sonnentag Center plans, continuing to provide oversight on the Seven Mile Creek Landfill expansion and creating a shared community solar array.



That wasn't the only thing on the agenda Monday. Later in the evening, the commission voted to recommend approval of the Carson Park master plan to the city council.

"I really appreciate all the work that's gone into this," said Commissioner Jeremy Gragert. "This is incredibly impressive and obviously building off of a very impressive park in the city."

The city council will take up the plan at its next meeting.