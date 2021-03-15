Dentists could administer COVID-19 vaccine under bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dentists in Wisconsin could administer the COVID-19 vaccine under a bill the state Legislature is scheduled to pass on Tuesday, a step being taken as the push to increase people for the coronavirus accelerates. It was one of several coronavirus-related proposals up for votes. While it has broad bipartisan support, other Republican-backed measures are opposed by Democrats. About 20 states have expanded who can administer the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the effort to speed vaccinations to slow the spready of the virus. Dentists in neighboring Minnesota and Illinois are already permitted to give the vaccine.