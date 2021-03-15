‘Dating scammer’ faces more time after escape, capture

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Federal authorities say a New Jersey man who has twice served prison terms for using dating services to defraud women is facing more time after a recent escape from custody. The U.S. attorney’s office says Patrick Giblin escaped last summer while traveling from federal prison in Pennsylvania to a halfway house in Newark where he was to finish serving his latest prison term. Giblin was captured in Atlantic City last week. The 56-year-old made a court appearance by videoconference Monday to face a charge of escape from custody that could land him in prison for up to one year.