California governor launches campaign against likely recall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Democratic allies have launched their campaign committee to stop a proposed recall election that could oust him from office. They started their effort Monday with an advertisement attacking the attempted recall as a power grab by Republicans. The committee could soon send a powerful message to Newsom’s possible rivals. Under state rules, Newsom alone is allowed to raise money in unlimited amounts, while other candidates must adhere to contribution limits. Recall supporters say they have collected enough petition signatures to place the proposal on the ballot. But that has not been verified by election officials.