Brazil’s Bolsonaro moves to arm base, alarming gun experts

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is pushing to deliver on his promise to arm every person that wants it. His newly-issued gun decrees, which will take effect in April unless congress or courts intervene, worry public security analysts, but excite his base. The two decrees causing most concern would boost the number of guns average Brazilians can own — to six, from four currently — and enable them to carry two simultaneously. Policemen, core supporters of the president’s, could have eight firearms if the decrees stand. Almost three-quarters of Brazilians want stricter gun laws, according to the most recent poll.