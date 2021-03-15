Biden to join road show promoting relief plan with Pa. visit

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden is joining top messengers already crisscrossing the country to highlight the benefits of his massive COVID-19 rescue plan. On Tuesday afternoon the president is set to promote aid for small businesses with a visit to a small business in suburban Philadelphia. The series of visits dubbed the “Help is here” tour began Monday with Vice President Kamala Harris dropping in on a COVID-19 vaccination site and a culinary academy in Las Vegas, and first lady Jill Biden touring a New Jersey elementary school.