Stocks mixed as investors eye bond market; tech shares rise

Stocks were mixed in afternoon trading on Monday as Wall Street eyes the bond market, where yields pulled back a bit from Friday’s sharp increase. The S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% as rising industrial and consumer discretionary shares were offset by declines in banks and energy stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up less than 0.1%. Meanwhile the Nasdaq Composite was up slightly, rising 0.2%. Investors’ focus remains on the recovery of the U.S. and global economies from the coronavirus pandemic. Bond yields ticked mildly lower on Monday, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury note falling to 1.61% from 1.62% on Friday.