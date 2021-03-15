AP source: Chargers reach deal with Linsley, retain Davis

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that the Los Angeles Chargers are taking a huge step toward upgrading their offensive line, agreeing to terms on a five-year contract with All-Pro center Corey Linsley. NFL Network reported Linsley will become the highest-paid center in the league at $62.5 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because teams can’t announce free agent deals until the NFL’s new league year begins Wednesday. Monday began the two-day “legal tampering” period when teams could reach out and start negotiating with unrestricted free agents. The Chargers were also able to retain one of their own, re-signing cornerback Michael Davis for three years. The team officially announced the move Monday afternoon.