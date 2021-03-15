Allies call on Slovak leader to resign over Russian vaccine

PRAGUE (AP) — Two parties in Slovakia’s ruling coalition have called on the populist prime minister to step down to make possible a reconstruction of the government amid a serious political crisis. The crisis was triggered two weeks ago by a secret deal to acquire Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, orchestrated by the prime minister, Igor Matovic, despite disagreement among his coalition partners. Richard Sulik, the head of the Freedom and Solidarity party, called Matovic’s resignation a “necessary” step for the four-party coalition to survive. Another coalition partner, the For People party, demanded the same. If Matovic refuses to resign and the two parties leave, the remaining coalition would lose its majority in parliament.