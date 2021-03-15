Alcatraz reopens for indoor tours after yearlong closure

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alcatraz, the historic island prison off San Francisco, has opened up for a limited number of indoor tours. Touring inside the infamous prison had been off-limits for more than a year due to the pandemic. Face masks and social distancing are still required at the island, which once housed Al Capone and George “Machine Gun” Kelly. Access will be limited only to visitors who sign up for the audio tour in advance. Officials say Alcatraz will host about 1,000 tourists a day instead of the normal 5,000. The popular tourist destination opened to an outdoor-only experience in August.