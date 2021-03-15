Skip to Content

March Madness: 68 teams punch ticket; the hard part awaits

8:04 am National news from the Associated Press

Now that the 68-team field for March Madness is set, the next few days figure to be the most nerve-wracking part of the seasons. No player can show up for a game without seven negative test for COVID-19. There are deadlines for teams to be replaced, too. Gonzaga is the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament that will be played completely in the state of Indiana. Baylor, Michigan and Illinois are the other top seeds. The first games are set for Thursday.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content