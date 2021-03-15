3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego homeless camp

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego authorities say a driver plowed through a sidewalk homeless encampment Monday in downtown San Diego, killing three people and injuring six others. San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit says 71-year-old Craig Voss was arrested and faces three counts of vehicular manslaughter, five counts of causing great bodily harm and a felony DUI. It wasn’t immediately known if Voss had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Mayor Todd Gloria said most, if not all of the nine people who were struck were homeless. Three people died at the scene. Five of the six others who were injured were taken to hospitals. Two were in critical condition, but authorities say both were “awake, alert and answering questions.”