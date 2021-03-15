2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot

WASHINGTON (WQOW) - U.S. officials have arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot, but they do not know yet whether it caused the officer's death.

Thirty-nine-year-old George Tanios, of Morgantown, W.Va., and 32-year-old Julian Khater, of Pennsylvania, were arrested Sunday. They were expected to appear in federal court Monday.

The idea that Sicknick died after being sprayed by a chemical irritant has emerged in recent weeks as a new theory in the case. Investigators initially believed that Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher.

Back in mid-January, Kevin Daniel Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire for allegedly partaking in the violence at the Capitol. He is being charged with two misdemeanors; entering a restricted building and unlawful activity including demonstrating in a Capitol building.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.