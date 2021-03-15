2 key US Cabinet members visit Japan for China-focused talks

TOKYO (AP) — Concerns about China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region is expected to be a main focus when two key members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet visit Japan for their first in-person talks with their Japanese counterparts. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are in Tokyo to meet with top Japanese officials as they try to reaffirm America’s commitment to the region and their alliance after former President Donald Trump’s temperamental approach. The two secretaries are holding diplomatic and security talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on Tuesday.