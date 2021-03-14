Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 9:44AM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

* WHAT…Snow…maybe some light freezing rain. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around

one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,

northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.