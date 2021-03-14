Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 10:02PM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 10:02PM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
* WHAT…Heavy, wet snow followed by freezing drizzle. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and minor ice accumulations.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.