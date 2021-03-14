Winter makes brief return with Monday snow

We've been spoiled with spring weather for much of the month of March so far. In fact, Eau Claire has only received 0.1" of measurable snow this month, and it fell on March 1. While March isn't always a snowy month for us, it is on average our third snowiest month behind January and December.

There is snow in the forecast, though. It doesn't arrive until Monday afternoon, so road conditions will be fine overnight and through the first half of the day.

Clouds have increased Sunday night ahead of the storm, and will continue to increase overnight and into Monday.

Timing: Snow will gradually approach the Wisconsin border Monday morning, and should be on the Mississippi River's doorstep by around noon Monday. Snow will continue to overspread western Wisconsin Monday afternoon, arriving in the Eau Claire area by mid to late afternoon, and lastly areas like Rusk and Taylor County by early Monday evening.

Snow will wind down Monday evening, tapering off in the hours after midnight Tuesday. A few light snow showers are possible into early Tuesday morning with a very small chance for a few lingering showers Tuesday, but the bulk of the snow will fall Monday afternoon and evening.

Totals: Snow totals with this storm will be the highest over southern Minnesota and Iowa, where more than 6" of snow is possible. Locally, we will see much lower totals, with the highest totals expected in areas closest to the Mississippi River.

As a result, Buffalo and Trempealeau County are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Between 2" and 4" of snow is expected in these areas, with the chance for some light freezing rain to mix in, which could cause a light glaze of ice.

While totals up to 2" are possible area-wide, the locations most likely to see more than 2" of snow with this storm will be along and south of I-94. There is a good chance most of us will see at least a half inch of snow, with the lowest totals in locations like Polk, Barron, Rusk and Taylor County.

Impacts: Slippery road conditions will be possible Monday, especially in the advisory area. Even outside the advisory area, we could still see slippery road conditions Monday afternoon and evening, with the biggest impacts during the evening commute.

Beyond this system, above average temperatures return, so any snow we get will not last long. Temperatures will be back in the 40s by Tuesday, and back in the 50s starting Wednesday. Precipitation chances will also be minimal after Monday's snow.