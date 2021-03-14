Sunny Sunday, but snow for Monday

After a warm, gorgeous Saturday and a decent start to Sunday, mother nature throws another taste of winter at us to start the work week.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Buffalo and Trempealeau counties from 7 am to 7 pm on Monday, March 15th.

Freezing rain/mix will turn to heavy wet snow across southern Minnesota late Sunday. This will move into western Wisconsin late Monday as snow. The onset for snowfall in the Eau Claire area will be sometime near 5 pm Monday. Of course, with the slow moving nature of this system, that's subject to change a little.

In the advisory area, a glaze of ice is possible before a chance at 2 to 5 inches of snowfall. Outside of the advisory area, we may see 1 to 2 inches of heavy, wet snow. Roads will be slippery and visibility will be reduced for the evening commute Monday.

Stay tuned for more updates as your Stormtracker 18 Weather team continues to monitor this spring-winter storm.