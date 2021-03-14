Spain: Police bust major drug distribution network in Madrid
MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain have arrested 12 people and seized about 600 kilograms of cocaine in an operation that dismantled what investigators describe as the largest drug distribution network in the country’s capital. The alleged drug trafficking gang funded the smuggling of Colombian cocaine and Moroccan hashish by selling in the Netherlands and central Europe large crops of marijuana purchased to growers across Spain. Spanish police said Monday that Colombia’s National Police helped in the investigation.