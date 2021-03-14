Pelosi pledges swift work on major infrastructure package

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pledging swift work by Congress on a job and infrastructure package that she says will be “fiscally sound.” But she’s not so sure whether the next major item on President Joe Biden’s agenda will attract Republican backing. Road- and bridge-building legislation has a long history of bipartisan support from lawmakers who need to deliver investments back home. But Republicans disagree with Biden’s focus on the environment and how to pay for any new infrastructure plan. On Sunday, Pelosi declined to say whether tax increases would be required. She said Congress will look at all revenue options, including bonds.