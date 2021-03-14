At least 4 people shot dead in Myanmar anti-coup protests

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — At least four people have been shot dead during protests in Myanmar, as security forces continue their violent crackdown against dissent following last month’s military coup. Two of the victims were killed Sunday in Yangon, the country’s largest city. One of them was shot in the head and another was shot in the abdomen, according to local media covering the demonstrations in Hlaing Thar Yar Township. A third person died in the northern city of Hpakant when police fired into a crowd of anti-coup demonstrators. A fourth victim, a woman, died after being shot in the head in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city, as security forces were conducting clearance operations.