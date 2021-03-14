Immigrant victims of crime hope Congress eases visa hurdles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Immigrant advocates say a U.S. program that guarantees visas for crime victims who help police is broken. It leaves applicants waiting years for a decision, sometimes without permission to work or protection from deportation. They’re hoping for help from President Joe Biden, who’s backing changes to the U visa program in major immigration legislation poised for House debate this week. A 55-year-old native of Liberia says she lives in fear as she waits to hear about the application she submitted four years ago. She’s afraid of being deported and of retribution after she testified against men who were convicted of killing her boyfriend.