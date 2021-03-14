Skip to Content

Edwards scores 34, Wolves hold on to beat Blazers 114-112

10:56 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 34 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 13 points and the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 114-112. Ricky Rubio added 15 points and had eight free throws in the final seconds. The Timberwolves have won two of their past three games and are 2-6 under new coach Chris Finch. Damian Lillard scored 38 for Portland. The Trail Blazers had won four of five and beat Minnesota 125-121 the previous day. Gary Trent Jr. added 21 points for the Blazers and Carmelo Anthony had 16 off the bench.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content