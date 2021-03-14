Eau Claire North football looks to be competitive, appreciate the season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- With less than two weeks until the season kickoff, Eau Claire North football is going into the season with appreciation and optimism as they look to be competitive for the first time in years.

The Huskies have not won a game since 2015, and seniors on the team have not won in their four years of high school. For them, the goal is to get a win, preferably against a crosstown rival, but coaches don't want them to forget to cherish the moments.

"I'd like to win a game obviously, and it'd be nice to beat Memorial," said Nathan Schindler, Huskies senior defensive lineman.

"I really want our goal this year to be to appreciate every day you get," said Andy Jarzynski, Huskies head football coach. "If we've learned anything from the last 16-18 months, it's been a lot of losses for our kids, and so to be out here and have this experience, we need to be grateful for that."

North and Memorial will go to battle in the final game of the season on May 7.