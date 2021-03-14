Coworkers: Man charged in Capitol riot had a Hitler mustache

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Army reservist charged with taking part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol was known as a Nazi sympathizer who wore a Hitler mustache, coworkers tell federal investigators. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 30, was employed as a security contractor at a Navy base in New Jersey when he was alleged to have breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to authorities. In court papers filed Friday, federal prosecutors in Washington submitted photos from Hale-Cusanelli’s cellphone of him with a mustache like Hitler’s. His lawyer says in court papers that there is no evidence his client belongs to any white supremacist organizations.