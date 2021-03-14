British-Iranian woman back in court after 5 years in prison

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The supporters of a British-Iranian woman detained for five years in Iran say she has returned to court on fresh charges. The development casts uncertainty over her future following her release from prison last week. Her local London lawmaker says Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared in court in Tehran on Sunday to face new charges of spreading “propaganda against Iran.” Although she was allowed to remove her ankle monitor and leave house arrest when her sentence formally ended, she remains unable to fly home to her family in London. Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s yearslong case has sparked international outrage and strained ties between Britain and Iran, coming amid a long-running debt dispute.