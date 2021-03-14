Badgers earn #9 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face North Carolina first round

(WQOW)- Wisconsin found out its fate in the NCAA Tournament Sunday night, and their road to the Fina Four will have to go through one of the most storied schools in tournament history.

The Badgers earned a #9 seed in the tournament and will take on eight-seeded North Carolina in their first round matchup.

Wisconsin brings a 17-12 overall record to the tournament, but could not get over the hump against the best teams in the league during the regular season and Big Ten Tournament. However, their schedule has prepared them for this stretch, with 11 of their last 14 games coming against quadrant one teams.

Now, it's their last chance to prove they belong among the elite.

"We've got nowhere else to go, backs against the wall, you lose and you're done," said Micah Potter, Badgers forward. "We've got to find that motivation. We've got to do it for each other. We've got to do it for the coaching staff. We've got to do it for Wisconsin. I am not saying we haven't done that the whole year. This is it. Especially with all the seniors that we have, this is it. We've got to make sure that we are giving it all we got because it's do or die now."

The first round matchup will take place Friday, with game time yet to be determined.